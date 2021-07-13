Mahindra Bolero Neo has been launched in India. The new SUV starts at a price of ₹8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has launched the SUV in four variants.

Unlike previous versions that were launched under the Bolero monicker, the new Bolero Neo SUV is aimed at younger urban dwellers as well with some creature comforts borrowed from the TUV300.

The new Bolero Neo comes with the same mHawk engine as Bolero. However, according to a report by HT Auto, the new engine will deliver higher torque. The company claims that the car has been built after considering feedback from both TUV300 owners as well Bolero owners. The car will receive an official unveiling later this month.

The Bolero Neo derives power from a 1.5-liter mHawk diesel engine. The engine churns 100bhp power and 260Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The company has not unveiled an automatic variant yet.

