The Mahindra Bolero will make a comeback in a familiar design. Mahindra & Mahindra will be soon taking the wraps off the new Bolero Neo. The new SUV will be a face-lift of the current TUV300 but will feature the Bolero moniker. The new SUV will include minor changes to the aesthetics, both in the interior and exterior.

Mahindra has shared several teasers of the new SUV which give us a glimpse of the Bolero Neo or the updated TUV300. The new Bolero Neo comes with refreshed interiors and a new face as well.

The headlamp cluster gets a sleek DRL, running horizontally above the halogen lights. The SUV also gets a six-slat grille with larger air-intakes. The interiors will also get new quilted seats with diamond texture.

The car’s dashboard will also be revised with a new two-tone colour scheme. The Bolero Neo will also feature a digital MID between the speedometer and the tachometer. The car is also expected to get an infotainment screen.

In terms of powertrain, the Bolero Neo might come with the same 1.5-liter BS6 compliant diesel engine which is also found in the TUV300 SUV. The engine can churn out 114bhp along with 300Nm of torque. The engine is expected to be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

While this version of the SUV will be an updated version of TUV300, Mahindra has revealed that they will be launching the "All-New Bolero" in between 2023-2026 along with a 5-door Thar. Mahindra will also be launching a new version of Scorpio by next year.

