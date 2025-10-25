Mahindra Bolero to Tata Nexon: Top 5 most affordable diesel SUVs in India

In a country where fuel efficiency figures of automobiles play a crucial role in influencing consumer decisions, diesel cars have been finding an ever-shrinking market share over the last couple of years, mainly due to the increasing regulatory pressures on this segment, owing to the higher polluting elements coming from the diesel vehicles' exhausts. However, there are still many consumers who seek diesel cars because of the powerful, torquey, and more fuel-efficient performance than petrol models.

Despite major automakers like Maruti Suzuki phasing out diesel engines from their lineup, the diesel cars still see some takers. The small and affordable diesel cars have been mostly discontinued in India by many major players in the country's passenger vehicle market. However, a few carmakers like Mahindra, Tata Motors, etc, still sell diesel models in India at prices under ₹10 lakh.

Model Starting price (ex-showroom) Mahindra Bolero ₹ 7.99 lakh Mahindra Bolero Neo ₹ 8.49 lakh Mahindra XUV 3XO ₹ 8.95 lakh Kia Sonet ₹ 8.98 lakh Tata Nexon ₹ 9.01 lakh

If you are a diesel lover, here are the top five most affordable diesel cars in India under ₹10 lakh.

Mahindra Bolero The most affordable diesel SUV, as well as the cheapest diesel car in India at present, is the Mahindra Bolero. Mahindra recently updated the SUV with a minor makeover and new features. Powering the SUV is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Mahindra Bolero Neo is basically the more premium iteration of Bolero. This SUV too recently received an update along with its regular sibling, in the form of design upgrades and a few new features inside the cabin. The Bolero Neo shares the same powertrain as the regular Bolero, but churns out more power.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Mahindra XUV 3XO is the youngest SUV in the automaker's stable. This SUV also comes as one of the most feature-packed sub-compact SUVs in the country. Powering this model is a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with transmission choices including a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT unit.

Kia Sonet Another feature-packed and affordable sub-compact SUV is the Kia Sonet. The Kia Sonet played a crucial role in the growth of the South Korean automaker in India. It draws power from a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.