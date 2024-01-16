Mahindra calls for EV level playing field amid Tesla's India entry plans
M&M managing director Anish Shah says his company had made representations to Indian officials saying global EV makers must be nudged to invest in India
Davos: Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra has told the government there must be a level playing field between domestic and foreign players and local manufacturing must be promoted, a top executive said, as New Delhi seeks to lure carmakers such as Tesla.
Next Story
₹7,333.25-0.53%
₹4,370.350.41%
₹1,636.05-0.95%
₹10,086.451.13%
₹812.350.81%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message