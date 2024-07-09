Mahindra has announced a temporary price reduction for the AX7 trims of its flagship SUV, the XUV700, in celebration of its third anniversary. The price cut, which spans a four-month period, sees prices for the top-spec XUV700 AX7 now starting at ₹19.49 lakh and going up to ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new pricing structure is designed to boost sales and make the feature-rich AX7 trims more accessible to buyers. Here is a detailed look at the revised pricing:

The AX7 Petrol-MT 6-str is now available at ₹19.69 lakh, down from ₹21.54 lakh, offering a reduction of ₹1.85 lakh. The 7-str variant of the same sees a ₹1.90 lakh reduction, priced at ₹19.49 lakh. For the automatic variants, the AX7 Petrol-AT 6-str is now ₹21.19 lakh, a ₹2.05 lakh drop, while the 7-str variant is ₹20.99 lakh, reduced by ₹2.00 lakh. The premium AX7 L Petrol-AT 6-str and 7-str variants now cost ₹23.69 lakh and ₹23.49 lakh, with reductions of ₹1.85 lakh and ₹1.90 lakh, respectively.

In the diesel category, the AX7 Diesel-MT 6-str is priced at ₹20.19 lakh, down by ₹1.95 lakh. The 7-str variant sees a ₹2.00 lakh drop, now at ₹19.99 lakh. The AX7 Diesel-AT 6-str and 7-str variants are reduced to ₹21.79 lakh and ₹21.59 lakh, offering price cuts of ₹2.15 lakh and ₹2.20 lakh, respectively.

Moreover, the AX7 Diesel-AT 7-str AWD now costs ₹22.80 lakh, a reduction of ₹2.19 lakh. The AX7 L Diesel-MT 6-str and 7-str trims are priced at ₹22.69 lakh and ₹22.49 lakh, with reductions of ₹1.55 lakh and ₹1.50 lakh. The AX7 L Diesel-AT 6-str and 7-str trims now cost ₹24.19 lakh and ₹23.99 lakh, down by ₹1.80 lakh and ₹1.91 lakh. The AX7 L Diesel-AT 7-str AWD is priced at ₹24.99 lakh, reduced by ₹2.00 lakh.

The AX7 Diesel-AT 7-str sees the highest price reduction of ₹2.20 lakh, while the AX7 L Diesel-MT 7-str experiences the lowest reduction of ₹1.50 lakh. These adjustments are likely to significantly enhance the appeal of the XUV700's top-spec trims, boosting their market presence.

