Mahindra celebrates XUV700's third anniversary with substantial price cuts up to ₹2 lakh on AX7 trims
Mahindra has announced a temporary price reduction for its XUV700 AX7 trims, celebrating its third anniversary. Prices now start at ₹19.49 lakh and go up to ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Mahindra has announced a temporary price reduction for the AX7 trims of its flagship SUV, the XUV700, in celebration of its third anniversary. The price cut, which spans a four-month period, sees prices for the top-spec XUV700 AX7 now starting at ₹19.49 lakh and going up to ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).