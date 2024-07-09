Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Mahindra celebrates XUV700's third anniversary with substantial price cuts up to 2 lakh on AX7 trims

Mahindra celebrates XUV700's third anniversary with substantial price cuts up to ₹2 lakh on AX7 trims

Livemint

  • Mahindra has announced a temporary price reduction for its XUV700 AX7 trims, celebrating its third anniversary. Prices now start at 19.49 lakh and go up to 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new pricing structure is designed to boost sales and make the feature-rich AX7 trims more accessible to buyers.

Mahindra has announced a temporary price reduction for the AX7 trims of its flagship SUV, the XUV700, in celebration of its third anniversary. The price cut, which spans a four-month period, sees prices for the top-spec XUV700 AX7 now starting at 19.49 lakh and going up to 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new pricing structure is designed to boost sales and make the feature-rich AX7 trims more accessible to buyers. Here is a detailed look at the revised pricing:

The AX7 Petrol-MT 6-str is now available at 19.69 lakh, down from 21.54 lakh, offering a reduction of 1.85 lakh. The 7-str variant of the same sees a 1.90 lakh reduction, priced at 19.49 lakh. For the automatic variants, the AX7 Petrol-AT 6-str is now 21.19 lakh, a 2.05 lakh drop, while the 7-str variant is 20.99 lakh, reduced by 2.00 lakh. The premium AX7 L Petrol-AT 6-str and 7-str variants now cost 23.69 lakh and 23.49 lakh, with reductions of 1.85 lakh and 1.90 lakh, respectively.

In the diesel category, the AX7 Diesel-MT 6-str is priced at 20.19 lakh, down by 1.95 lakh. The 7-str variant sees a 2.00 lakh drop, now at 19.99 lakh. The AX7 Diesel-AT 6-str and 7-str variants are reduced to 21.79 lakh and 21.59 lakh, offering price cuts of 2.15 lakh and 2.20 lakh, respectively.

Moreover, the AX7 Diesel-AT 7-str AWD now costs 22.80 lakh, a reduction of 2.19 lakh. The AX7 L Diesel-MT 6-str and 7-str trims are priced at 22.69 lakh and 22.49 lakh, with reductions of 1.55 lakh and 1.50 lakh. The AX7 L Diesel-AT 6-str and 7-str trims now cost 24.19 lakh and 23.99 lakh, down by 1.80 lakh and 1.91 lakh. The AX7 L Diesel-AT 7-str AWD is priced at 24.99 lakh, reduced by 2.00 lakh.

The AX7 Diesel-AT 7-str sees the highest price reduction of 2.20 lakh, while the AX7 L Diesel-MT 7-str experiences the lowest reduction of 1.50 lakh. These adjustments are likely to significantly enhance the appeal of the XUV700's top-spec trims, boosting their market presence.

