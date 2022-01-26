Mahindra said that it has completed 14,000 deliveries of Mahindra XUV700 SUV. The Mumbai-based car maker on Republic Day told that it has confirmed its objective of delivering the above mentioned units to its buyers in the country. Mahindra XUV700 became one of the leading sellers for the Group last year. It is being offered in four variants; MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. The SUV is in five and seven-seat layouts, with manual as well as in automatic transmission options.

Mahindra XUV700 also got the five star rating by the Global NCAP crash test. It had got the highest combined safety score (Adult + Child) of 57.69 out of a total of 66.00, among the Indian vehicles tested so far by Global NCAP.

This SUV was also given to the participants of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the Paralympics. From Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil to Avani Lekhara.

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with two engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol producing 197 BHP and 380 Nm and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that makes 182 BHP and 420 Nm (MT) / 450 Nm (AT). Both engines come with a choice of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The price of XUV700 starts at ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

