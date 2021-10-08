Mahindra has completed the booking process for the first 50,000 units of the XUV700 SUV. On the second day of the booking, the company claims to have received bookings of 25,000 units in a period of just 2 hours.

On the first day, the company received 25,000 bookings in a matter of just 57 minutes. Mahindra has received cumulative bookings of 50,000 units in a total of 3 hours.

On the first day of booking, the Mahindra XUV700 was selling at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh. On the second day, the company revised the prices. The entry price point of the SUV was ₹12.49 lakh for the second day of booking. The price of the SUV will now be in accordance with the prevailing prices on the day of the delivery of the car. The incredible response can be attributed to the introductory pricing of the SUV.

The Mahindra XUV700 comes in 5-seater and 7-seater configurations. The company is also providing the option of the diesel and petrol powertrain. Mahindra also offers both Manual and Automatic transmission with the SUV. For off-road enthusiasts, Mahindra has also introduced All Wheel Drive (AWD).

The SUV gets the tried and test mHawk and Stallion engine options.

Diesel: 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine: The engine comes in two states of tune. The lower state of tune will be housed in the base variant. This variant of the engine produces 155PS of power and 360Nm of torque.

The engine with higher state of tune produces 185PS of power and 420Nm of torque for the manual variant and 450Nm of torque for the Automatic variant.

Petrol: 2-litre Turbocharged mStallion petrol engine: The petrol engine is the same for all variants. It produces 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm.

Variant and Features

MX

8-inch Infotainment screen

7-inch MID display

Android Auto

Smart Door handles

LED Taillamp

Steering Mounted Switches

Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator

Day-Night IRVM

R17 Steel Wheels

AX3 (Features over MX variant)

Dual HD 10.25-inch infotainment display and 10.25-inch digital cluster

Amazon Alexa Built-In

Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play

AdrenoX Connect with 60+

Connected features

6 speakers and sound staging

LED DRL and front fog lamps

R17 Steel Wheels with covers

AX5 (Features over AX3):

Skyroof

R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Curtain Airbags

LED Clear-view Headlamps

Sequential turn indicators

Cornering lamps

AX7 (Features over AX5):

Advanced Driver Assistance System

Driver Drowsiness Alert

Smart Clean Zone

Dual Zone Climate Control

R18 Diamond Cut Alloy

Leatherette Seat

Leather Steering & Gear lever

6-Way Power seat with Memory

Side Airbags

