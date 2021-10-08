Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Mahindra completes booking of 50,000 XUV700 SUVs in under 3 hours. Check details

Mahindra completes booking of 50,000 XUV700 SUVs in under 3 hours. Check details

The Mahindra XUV700 is available in five colours for variants AX3, AX5 and AX7. The MX variant is available in four colours. 
2 min read . 01:54 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • On the first day the company received 25,000 bookings in a matter of just 57 minutes

Mahindra has completed the booking process for the first 50,000 units of the XUV700 SUV. On the second day of the booking, the company claims to have received bookings of 25,000 units in a period of just 2 hours. 

On the first day, the company received 25,000 bookings in a matter of just 57 minutes. Mahindra has received cumulative bookings of 50,000 units in a total of 3 hours. 

Also read: Mahindra XUV700 adds two new premium variants. Check details, price

On the first day of booking, the Mahindra XUV700 was selling at a starting price of 11.99 lakh. On the second day, the company revised the prices. The entry price point of the SUV was 12.49 lakh for the second day of booking. The price of the SUV will now be in accordance with the prevailing prices on the day of the delivery of the car.  The incredible response can be attributed to the introductory pricing of the SUV. 

The Mahindra XUV700 comes in 5-seater and 7-seater configurations. The company is also providing the option of the diesel and petrol powertrain. Mahindra also offers both Manual and Automatic transmission with the SUV. For off-road enthusiasts, Mahindra has also introduced All Wheel Drive (AWD). 

The SUV gets the tried and test mHawk and Stallion engine options. 

Diesel: 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine: The engine comes in two states of tune. The lower state of tune will be housed in the base variant. This variant of the engine produces 155PS of power and 360Nm of torque.

The engine with higher state of tune produces 185PS of power and 420Nm of torque for the manual variant and 450Nm of torque for the Automatic variant.

Petrol: 2-litre Turbocharged mStallion petrol engine: The petrol engine is the same for all variants. It produces 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm.

Variant and Features

MX

  • 8-inch Infotainment screen
  • 7-inch MID display
  • Android Auto
  • Smart Door handles
  • LED Taillamp
  • Steering Mounted Switches
  • Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator
  • Day-Night IRVM
  • R17 Steel Wheels

AX3 (Features over MX variant)

  • Dual HD 10.25-inch infotainment display and 10.25-inch digital cluster
  • Amazon Alexa Built-In
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play
  • AdrenoX Connect with 60+
  • Connected features
  • 6 speakers and sound staging
  • LED DRL and front fog lamps
  • R17 Steel Wheels with covers

AX5 (Features over AX3):

  • Skyroof
  • R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
  • Curtain Airbags
  • LED Clear-view Headlamps
  • Sequential turn indicators
  • Cornering lamps

AX7 (Features over AX5):

  • Advanced Driver Assistance System
  • Driver Drowsiness Alert
  • Smart Clean Zone
  • Dual Zone Climate Control
  • R18 Diamond Cut Alloy
  • Leatherette Seat
  • Leather Steering & Gear lever
  • 6-Way Power seat with Memory
  • Side Airbags

