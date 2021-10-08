On the first day of booking, the Mahindra XUV700 was selling at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh. On the second day, the company revised the prices. The entry price point of the SUV was ₹12.49 lakh for the second day of booking. The price of the SUV will now be in accordance with the prevailing prices on the day of the delivery of the car. The incredible response can be attributed to the introductory pricing of the SUV.