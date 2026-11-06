Mahindra confirms 5 new launches by June 2027: Scorpio Pickup, BE 07 and Vision S SUV set for rollout

Mahindra has announced plans to launch new vehicles in India by June 2027 as part of its latest product offensive. The new lineup will feature the production version of the Vision S concept and BE 07 electric SUV, a new light commercial vehicle (LCV) and an updated model.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO of Mahindra's Auto and Farm Sectors, made the announcement at the company's FY27 Q2 Results media briefing on November 6. The launches will diversify Mahindra's SUV and EV portfolio, and the company is also looking to ramp up production to cater to the rising demand.

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler launch expected by April 2027 The Scorpio Lifestyler is expected to be the first of Mahindra’s five upcoming products to reach the market, with its launch planned by April 2027. The lifestyle pickup draws inspiration from the Global Pik Up concept showcased in 2023 and was unveiled in August 2026. It will share its body-on-frame platform with the Scorpio N.

Mahindra has said the pickup would be priced lower than ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It may take the 2.2-litre diesel powerplant from the Scorpio N that churns out 175 hp and the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 203 hp. Transmission options are predicted to be manual and automatic with six speeds and possibly a 4x4 system. It will go head-to-head with the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

Mahindra Vision S-based SUV to introduce NU_IQ platform The launch of the production version of the Vision S concept is expected in June 2027. The all-new sub-four-metre SUV was presented in August 2025 as part of Mahindra's Vision 2027 plan, and it will be the first to be built on the firm's new NU_IQ architecture.

The platform is designed to support petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric powertrains. Some new spy photos indicate a boxy exterior, flush-mounted door handles, a panoramic sunroof and a spare wheel on the tailgate. A two-spoke steering wheel and a 10.25-inch touchscreen could be in the cabin. The SUV is likely to be positioned above the XUV 3XO in Mahindra's lineup.

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Mahindra BE 07 electric SUV is likely to launch by June 2027 The BE 07 will be the second electric SUV to be launched under Mahindra's BE sub-brand, with the BE 6 at the top of the series, and one to be released prior to the BE 07. It will be powered by the INGLO platform, which supports the BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S.

The next-generation EV might have a triple-screen dashboard, glass roof, ambient lighting, a dashcam and Level 2 ADAS, according to spy images. Mahindra may be able to provide battery pack choices of 59 kWh and 79 kWh, just like the BE 6. The electric SUV is expected to compete with Tata Harrier EV, VinFast VF7 and BYD Atto 3.

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Mahindra to increase monthly production capacity to 82,000 units In addition to its recent product launches, Mahindra is also scaling up production. The company's combined monthly production capacity for SUVs and EVs at the end of September 2026 is approximately 68,000 units. This is expected to increase to 82,000 units by March 2027, comprising 70,000 ICE vehicles and 12,000 EVs.

“The company is fully utilised or slightly utilising more than that," said Jejurikar at the Q2 FY27 results briefing. In addition, Mahindra also intends to allocate another 10,000 production capacity for NU_IQ in Chakan by March 2028. It is expected that its upcoming manufacturing plant in Nagpur will add an additional 20,000 units per month by September 2029 and another 20,000 units by September 2030.