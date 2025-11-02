Mahindra confirms XEV 9S launch for November 27: What to expect on all-electric 7-seater SUV

Mahindra has confirmed the launch of its new all-electric 7-seater SUV, the XEV 9S, on November 27, 2025. The EV is expected to be built on the INGLO platform and promise long range, premium interior with a triple-screen setup. Here's what all to expect.

Govind Choudhary
Updated2 Nov 2025, 01:35 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of its new all-electric 7-seater SUV on 27 November 2025.
Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of its new all-electric 7-seater SUV on 27 November 2025. The Indian automaker has officially revealed the name of the upcoming model — Mahindra XEV 9S. This will serve as the latest addition to its premium electric range.

Built on Mahindra’s INGLO Architecture

The XEV 9S will be the third model to utilise Mahindra’s dedicated INGLO skateboard platform, following the BE 6 and the XEV 9e. Designed for flexibility, the architecture supports multiple body styles and seating configurations, enabling Mahindra to offer a three-row layout without major alterations to the underlying structure.

According to HT Auto, the SUV will likely feature a longer wheelbase than the XEV 9e, accommodating an additional row of seats while maintaining the XEV range’s core design DNA. This scalable approach underscores Mahindra’s focus on platform efficiency and adaptability across its future EV lineup.

Expected design and interior

Visually, the XEV 9S is expected to share key styling cues with the XEV 9e and the earlier XUV700 Electric (XEV 7e) prototypes spotted testing in India. The production model is likely to feature connected LED daytime running lights that flow into stacked LED headlamps, along with a closed-off front fascia, a hallmark of Mahindra’s new-generation EVs.

Inside, the three-row SUV is expected to offer a distinct cabin layout, with a sliding second row made possible by the flat-floor design of the INGLO platform. The interior is likely to retain the triple-screen display setup from the XEV 9e, blending luxury with digital convenience.

Battery options and expected range

While Mahindra has yet to confirm the official powertrain details, industry expectations suggest that the XEV 9S will carry over the battery and motor configurations from the XEV 9e.

The top-spec variant is anticipated to feature a 75 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of up to 656 km on a single charge. Lower variants could use a 59 kWh unit, providing a range of around 542 km. These figures, if retained, would place the XEV 9S among the most capable long-range EVs in its class.

