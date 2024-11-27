Mahindra demonstrates XEV 9e’s safety features ahead of global NCAP testing: All details

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra has unveiled the much-anticipated XEV 9e, showcasing impressive safety features and high-performance capabilities. The electric SUV, priced at ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant, is set to compete strongly in the country's developing EV market.

At an internal crash test demonstration held at its Chennai facility, Mahindra exhibited the safety credentials of the XEV 9e in the presence of media representatives, reported HT Auto.

While the vehicle is yet to undergo Global NCAP testing, the company’s internal evaluations suggest a strong likelihood of achieving a top safety rating, added the publication.

Mahindra, renowned for its robust track record of producing vehicles with four- and five-star Global NCAP ratings, is betting on the XEV 9e to continue this trend. The SUV’s top variant boasts seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The entry-level Pack 1 variant is no less equipped, featuring six airbags, a reverse camera, an electronic parking brake, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Performance and Range

Under the hood, the XEV 9e offers two battery options: a 59 kWh pack and a larger 79 kWh pack. The SUV claims an MIDC-certified range of up to 650 kilometres, making it a strong contender for long-distance travel. Additionally, the vehicle supports ultra-fast charging, with a 20–80% charge achievable in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW charger.

The XEV 9e promises dynamic performance, delivering 288 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 6.8 seconds, highlighting its sporty edge.