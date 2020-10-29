Mahindra Electric launches 3-wheeler Treo Zor with price starting at Rs2.73 lakh

Mahindra Electric launched an electric 3-wheeler cargo model Treo Zor under its existing line of three-wheeler EVs. The price of the new vehicles starts at ₹2.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new vehicle uses the Treo platform. Mahindra has launched the new offering in three variants – pick up, delivery van and flat bed - and will be available at Mahindra small commercial vehicle dealerships in select cities across the country from December.

Mahindra Electric claims that the new e-three wheeler vehicle offers savings of over ₹60,000 a year, compared to the existing diesel cargo 3-wheelers, owing to its low maintenance cost. The company claims that the EV can run at just 40 paise per km.

The new Treo Zor features an 8kW advanced lithium-ion battery and best-in-segment payload of 550 kgs. Mahindra Electric provides a standard warranty of 3 years/80,000 km. In order to charge the vehicle, the user can plug it into a 15AMP socket. The company offers a service network of over 140 dealerships across India.

The other features include telematics unit and GPS, windscreen and wiping system, spare wheel provision, among others.

"Our Treo platform demonstrates our commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat through the latest technology and make in India. The Treo Zor will provide a clean, sustainable and affordable solution for last-mile delivery," Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's MD and CEO Pawan Goenka said at the launch.

"The proven Treo electric 3-wheeler platform has already redefined last-mile mobility with 5,000 satisfied customers who have traversed 35 million kms on Indian roads. Treo Zor has been developed with cutting edge technology to deliver substantial customer value proposition and is available in 3 variants to meet every customer needs," said Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric.

