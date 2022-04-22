Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML) will deliver over 500 Treo electric autos over the next few months. Under the RAAHI (Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaw in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention) project instituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) it has delivered the first Treo auto to a beneficiary – Narinder Singh Chaudhry, from Amritsar Railway Station.

RAAHI project focuses on reducing air pollution levels in the city and is a part of City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIIS). A total of 12 cities including Amritsar have been selected under the CITIIS program and MEML.

Under the RAAHI project, a subsidy of ₹ 75 000 is given to each beneficiary, with an allotted outlay of ₹ 108 crore. If the customer decides to buy the Treo upfront, the full subsidy will be deposited in their account whereas if they take a loan, ₹ 15 000 will be credited.

The balance ₹ 60 000 will be adjusted in the loan amount. Beneficiaries will be given loans at interest rates under this scheme with a maximum loan amount of ₹ 2.5 lakh for 4 years. It is noteworthy that the subsidy is over and above the FAME-II discounts.

The Mahindra Treo electric auto offers saving of over ₹ 5 Lakh in fuel cost in a span of 5 years when compared to a diesel 3-wheeler and an amazing saving of over ₹ 2 Lakh in a span of 5 years versus a CNG 3-wheeler.

The Treo uses an indigenous powertrain and Lithium-ion technology. It boasts a real-world driving range of around 130 km on a full charge. One can easily charge the Treo in 3 hours and 50 minutes through a 16 V charging socket.

Suman Mishra, CEO, MEML said, “It is an honour to participate in the RAAHI Project and deliver our technologically-advanced electric 3-wheelers to beneficiaries under the scheme. 3-wheelers play a pivotal role in last mile mobility and the Treo fleet will promote usage of electric vehicles over ICE – thereby reducing pollution. Along with significantly higher earnings and improved lifestyles, our driver partners will be trendsetters."

The RAAHI scheme was launched in 2019 and has six interlinked components – multiple electric auto charging stations, strengthening of 3-wheeler sector, livelihood opportunities, pedestrian safety, first and last mile connectivity, and better air quality.

MEML, through its range of Treo electric autos, will address all components of the RAAHI scheme. The project aims to replace over 12,000 ageing diesel 3-wheelers. All beneficiaries are selected and scrutinised by the Amritsar Smart City Ltd team. The female beneficiaries’ family are, additionally, eligible to avail skill development courses from NSDC.