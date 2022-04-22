Mahindra Electric Mobility to deliver 500 Treo e-autos under RAAHI scheme

Under the RAAHI project, a subsidy of ₹ 75 000 is given to each beneficiary, with an allotted outlay of ₹ 108 crore. If the customer decides to buy the Treo upfront, the full subsidy will be deposited in their account whereas if they take a loan, ₹ 15 000 will be credited.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}