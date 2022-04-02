Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, part of the Mahindra Group, is showcasing its wide range of electric vehicles at the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave with the display of Treo auto, Treo Zor Delivery Van, Treo Tipper variant, e Alfa Mini Tipper variant, and Atom quadricycle. Mahindra has 73.4% market share in electric 3-wheeler category, as per SIAM.

This is the first time that the Atom, the only electric quadricycle in India, is being showcased post the 2020 Auto Expo. Atom is designed to appeal to a new India and will change the face of last mile connectivity. It offers a combination of clean, comfortable, and smart attributes.

Powered by Mahindra’s latest electric drive system, Atom has a spacious interior. Further, the monocoque body offers a safe enclosure for occupants. Atom also comes equipped with telematics connectivity for effective fleet management. The launch of Atom is scheduled in this financial year.

Along with the Atom, the Mahindra e Alfa Mini Tipper will also be showcased to the public for the first time. The vehicle is based on the e Alfa Mini platform. The vehicle has a partition split for the wet as well as the dry garbage. It offers a GPS tracking system and a gradeability of 7 degrees. The tipping angle is 40 degrees. The e Alfa Mini Tipper also comes with a peak power of 1.5 kW and has a driving range of 80 km in a single charge. It offers a loading capacity of 310 kg.

Another 3-wheeler EV that is making its public debut is the Mahindra Treo Tipper. This Lithium-ion 3-wheeler is based on the popular Mahindra Treo platform and has a payload of 578 kg, without the waste bin. The Treo Tipper also boasts the best-in-industry power and torque of 8 kW & 42 Nm respectively. The charging time is just 3 hour and 50 minutes for a full charge. A 3-year, 80,000 km warranty is also being offered.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited said, “Mahindra provides the widest choice of products to its customers. We are the number one electric automaker in the country and the Pune Alternate Fuel Conclave 2022 provides a great platform to not only showcase technologically advanced vehicles but also allows customers to experience them firsthand."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.