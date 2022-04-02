Mahindra Electric showcases Atom, e Alfa mini, Treo tipper. Know more

Along with the Atom, the Mahindra e Alfa Mini Tipper will also be showcased to the public for the first time. The vehicle is based on the e Alfa Mini platform. The vehicle has a partition split for the wet as well as the dry garbage. It offers a GPS tracking system and a gradeability of 7 degrees. The tipping angle is 40 degrees. The e Alfa Mini Tipper also comes with a peak power of 1.5 kW and has a driving range of 80 km in a single charge. It offers a loading capacity of 310 kg.