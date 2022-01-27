Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, part of the Mahindra Group, has today launched of its new electric 3-wheeler, the e Alfa Cargo. The e Alfa Cargo is priced at ₹ 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). An e Alfa Cargo owner can save up to ₹ 60 000.00 per year in fuel costs when compared with a diesel cargo 3-wheeler, says Mahindra.

The launch of the e Alfa Cargo marks the entry of Mahindra in the rapidly growing e-cart segment.

The Mahindra e Alfa Cargo comes with dual speed manual transmission. It can generate a peak power of 1.5 kW while using the additional High Torque gear. The cargo tray can have a payload of 310 kg. It can go a distance of 80 km on single charge. The top speed of e Alfa Cargo can reach upto 25 km/hr. It also has an an off board 48 V/15 A charger.

The e Alfa Cargo features a fully digital instrument cluster that gives the information about the state of charge (SoC), range, speed. It will be available at around 300 outlets.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, said, “The last mile delivery segment is seeing excellent adoption of electric 3-wheelers due to significant operating cost advantages versus fossil fuel powered 3-wheelers. We are now launching the e Alfa Cargo e-cart in response to the customer requirements in this segment. With savings of ₹ 60 000.00 over a diesel cargo 3-wheeler, the e Alfa Cargo aims to provide a sustainable, pollution-free solution in the cargo segment."

