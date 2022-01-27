Mahindra enters e-cart segment, launches electric three wheeler e Alfa Cargo

The Mahindra e Alfa Cargo comes with dual speed manual transmission. It can generate a peak power of 1.5 kW while using the additional High Torque gear. The cargo tray can have a payload of 310 kg. It can go a distance of 80 km on single charge. The top speed of e Alfa Cargo can reach upto 25 km/hr. It also has an an off board 48 V/15 A charger.

