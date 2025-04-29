Auto News
Mahindra looks to use its EV playbook to strengthen foray into electric bus space via SML Isuzu acquisition
SummaryMahindra is present in the electric passenger vehicle and three-wheeler segments. Its entry into the electric bus space will see it compete with Tata Motors Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd and Olectra Greentech Ltd.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is looking to borrow from its electric vehicle playbook to strengthen its foray into the electric bus market by acquiring commercial vehicle player SML Isuzu Ltd.
