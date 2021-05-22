Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra has extended the warranty and service period for all its vehicles. The company has made the announcement in view of the second wave of Covid-19. Many other automobile manufacturers have also announced similar extensions.

The company has announced an extension on its entire range of vehicles tills 31 July as many states and cities have announced lockdowns or curfews in order to curb the spread of covid-19. The extension will be applicable for those customers whose warranty is due to expire between April 1 and May 31, it said.

“Amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown across the country, Mahindra & Mahindra has extended the warranty and service period (not kilometres) on its entire range of vehicles till 31st July," M&M said. The second wave of the pandemic has once again restricted the customers from sending their vehicles for scheduled service maintenance or repairs, said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Senior Vice President and head of sales and customer care, Automotive Division at M&M.

“However, in these times of crisis, we stand by them and assure them of utmost support by extending warranty of all eligible vehicles till July 31. We want to offer our customers a hassle-free ownership experience as they will continue to have unrestricted personalized as well as digital & contactless sales and service support," Bajwa noted.

