Mahindra extends warranty, service period on entire range of cars till 31 July

“Amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown across the country, Mahindra & Mahindra has extended the warranty and service period (not kilometres) on its entire range of vehicles till 31st July," M&M said. The second wave of the pandemic has once again restricted the customers from sending their vehicles for scheduled service maintenance or repairs, said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Senior Vice President and head of sales and customer care, Automotive Division at M&M.