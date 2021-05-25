Subscribe
Home >Auto News >Mahindra extends warranty, service period on entire range of vehicles

Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 06:32 PM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said it has extended the warranty and service period on its entire range of vehicles till July 31, 2021.

The extension would be applicable for those customers whose warranty is due to expire between April 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021, the automaker said in a statement.

"The second wave of Covid-19 has once again restricted our customers from sending their vehicles for scheduled service maintenance or repairs. However, in these times of crisis, we stand by them and assure them of utmost support by extending the warranty of all eligible vehicles till July 31, 2021," M&M Automotive Division senior vice president & head – sales & customer care said.

The company wants to offer customers a hassle-free ownership experience as they will continue to have unrestricted personalised as well as digital and contactless sales and service support, he added.

The Mumbai-based automaker sells a range of passenger and commercial vehicles.

