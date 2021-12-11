Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL), a multi-brand pre-owned cars retailer, has started two new stores in Bengaluru city. The two new outlets namely Zippy Automart and Renew 4 u Automobiles are located in MSR Layout, Tumkur road and Sarjapur road, respectively. With the addition of these stores, MFCWL now offers more physical touchpoints in the city to buy and sell used cars. Now, Mahindra First Choice Wheels has a total of 67 stores in the state.

The new Mahindra First Choice stores will offer all the facilities and services that the MFCWL brand represents including certified used-car sales, warranty on Mahindra Certified used cars, easy finance, RTO transfer.

MFCWL has built an organized eco-system in the highly unorganized pre-owned cars sector, creating a circle of trust and transparency among franchisees, customers, dealers and institutional clients, it said.

All franchise owners have access to technology, training, software, branding and marketing. MFCWL has the collection of 5000+ certified vehicles sold through an omni channel model to customers across the length and breadth of the country.

Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd. said, “We are happy to expand our network in Bengaluru as well as in neighboring region. The new store launches are aligned with our mission to offer a hassle free ownership experience to customers via our phygital model between carandbike.com, our online used car booking portal and our physical outlets of Mahindra First Choice. We are certain that both the dealerships will add many customers to the Mahindra First Choice family and bring the brand closer to consumers."

Mahindra First Choice has over 1100+ retail stores in 350+ cities has sold over 2 million cars in the country.

