Mahindra set to report strong earnings after overtaking key rivals
SummaryMarket leader Maruti Suzuki Ltd registered a growth of about 44% in retail sales of cars between financial years 2021 and 2025. Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors posted growth of about 35% and 186%, respectively. Mahindra, with a nearly 303% growth, beat them all during this period.
Mahindra Group Managing Director and chief executive officer (CEO) Anish Shah would be a happy man. Since taking the reins at the auto giant in 2021, the sales of passenger vehicles have more than quadrupled as it has grown to dominate the sports utility vehicle (SUV) market.