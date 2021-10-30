Mahindra is yet again in the news for the honouring para-athlete Sumit Antil who took part in the Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Javelin star, Sumit Antil, won the Gold for the country there in the Summer Olympics. Mahindra has delivered the first-ever personalized XUV700 to him and took Twitter to share the moment. Sumit has also won the Silver medal at the World Championship in 2019.

Our exhilaration is off the charts as we deliver the first-ever personalized XUV700 to @sumit_javelin, who made the whole nation proud at Tokyo Paralympics. Once again, thank you for bagging the gold for India. #XUV700 #HelloXUV700 #DeliveringTheRush pic.twitter.com/XNpTKt6TVF — MahindraXUV700 (@MahindraXUV700) October 30, 2021

The MahindraXUV features 2.0 liter Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine that generates 195 hp at 5000 rpm and 380 Nm torque. The XUV700 starts from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto ₹22.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Anand Mahindra, the Group chairman of Mahindra, has announced that the XUV700 Javelin Edition will be gifted to the gold medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Called the XUV700 Javelin Edition, the SUV will also be gifted to Neeraj Chopra, and Avani Lekhara, who managed to secure gold medals at the recently held Olympics/Paralympics.

