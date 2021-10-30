Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mahindra is yet again in the news for the honouring para-athlete Sumit Antil who took part in the Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Javelin star, Sumit Antil, won the Gold for the country there in the Summer Olympics. Mahindra has delivered the first-ever personalized XUV700 to him and took Twitter to share the moment. Sumit has also won the Silver medal at the World Championship in 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra is yet again in the news for the honouring para-athlete Sumit Antil who took part in the Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Javelin star, Sumit Antil, won the Gold for the country there in the Summer Olympics. Mahindra has delivered the first-ever personalized XUV700 to him and took Twitter to share the moment. Sumit has also won the Silver medal at the World Championship in 2019.

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The MahindraXUV features 2.0 liter Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine that generates 195 hp at 5000 rpm and 380 Nm torque. The XUV700 starts from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto ₹22.99 lakh (ex-showroom).