Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Mahindra's first XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition SUV delivered to Olympian Sumit Antil

Mahindra's first XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition SUV delivered to Olympian Sumit Antil

Para-athlete Sumit Antil won the Gold at Tokyo2020
1 min read . 02:15 PM IST Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • The MahindraXUV features 2.0 liter Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine that generates 195 hp at 5000 rpm and 380 Nm torque

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mahindra is yet again in the news for the honouring para-athlete Sumit Antil who took part in the Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Javelin star, Sumit Antil, won the Gold for the country there in the Summer Olympics. Mahindra has delivered the first-ever personalized XUV700 to him and took Twitter to share the moment. Sumit has also won the Silver medal at the World Championship in 2019.

Mahindra is yet again in the news for the honouring para-athlete Sumit Antil who took part in the Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Javelin star, Sumit Antil, won the Gold for the country there in the Summer Olympics. Mahindra has delivered the first-ever personalized XUV700 to him and took Twitter to share the moment. Sumit has also won the Silver medal at the World Championship in 2019.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The MahindraXUV features 2.0 liter Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine that generates 195 hp at 5000 rpm and 380 Nm torque. The XUV700 starts from 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Anand Mahindra, the Group chairman of Mahindra, has announced that the XUV700 Javelin Edition will be gifted to the gold medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Called the XUV700 Javelin Edition, the SUV will also be gifted to Neeraj Chopra, and Avani Lekhara, who managed to secure gold medals at the recently held Olympics/Paralympics.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!