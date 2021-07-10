Mahindra increases prices of all cars by up to 1 lakh. Check new rates

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra cars have received a substantial price hike in India. The cars are expensive by up to around ₹1 lakh. This is the third time the company has raised the prices of its cars with the last price hike being as late as May 2021.

Mahindra cars have received a substantial price hike in India. The cars are expensive by up to around ₹1 lakh. This is the third time the company has raised the prices of its cars with the last price hike being as late as May 2021.

In terms of least change in prices, the Mahindra XUV 500 is more expensive by ₹2,912 for lower variants, going up to ₹3,188 for the higher variants. The mini-SUV KUV100 has also received a marginal price hike. The price of the KUV100 NXT has been hiked in the range of ₹3,016 to ₹3,344.

The premium SUV Alturas SUV, rivalling the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour has also witnessed minor jumps in price. The price has been increased by ₹3,094. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sub-4m compact SUV XUV300 has witnessed a substantial hike with prices increased by up to ₹24,266.

The W8 and W8 (O) variants that come with both manual transmission and with petrol powertrain have received a price hike of ₹18,970 and ₹24,266, respectively. The price of diesel variants have also increased in a similar range with prices more expensive by up to ₹23,870.

The Mahindra Bolero line-up, which is soon expected to get a new Neo edition, will also be receiving a price hike in the range of ₹21,000 to ₹22,600. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Marazzo MPV, which was launched in the year 2018 has received a price hike in the range of ₹26,000 to ₹30,000. The Mahindra Scorpio is also more expensive with new ex-showroom prices being dearer in the range of ₹30,000 to ₹40,000. ` {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Topics