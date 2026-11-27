Mahindra is preparing to launch four new models in India over the coming months, with a mix of updated SUVs, electric vehicles and a new pickup truck. The upcoming line-up is expected to include an updated Thar Roxx, the XEV 9e Sporteq, the all-electric BE 07 and the Scorpio Lifestyler.

According to a report by GaadiWaadi, the launches are expected to take place over the next six months, with the new models likely to arrive by April 2027. While some of these launches have already been confirmed by Mahindra, details and timelines for others are based on reports and expectations.

The new launches will add to Mahindra's growing SUV and electric vehicle range as the company looks to strengthen its position in the Indian car market.

Updated Thar Roxx and XEV 9e Sporteq The first model expected to receive an update is the Mahindra Thar Roxx. Launched in July 2024, the five-door SUV could get changes to its suspension system.

According to the report, Mahindra may add the DaVinci dampers that were introduced on the updated three-door Thar. These dampers are designed to improve ride comfort and stability by managing different types of road movement.

The update is not expected to bring major changes to the SUV's overall design. Instead, the focus could be on making the Thar Roxx more comfortable to drive, particularly on uneven roads. Mahindra has not officially announced the details of this update.

The second expected launch is the XEV 9e Sporteq. The updated electric SUV is reportedly scheduled to arrive on 8 December.

The new version could get a mid-level powertrain option with a rear-mounted electric motor producing 241 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. It is also expected to use a 70 kWh LFP battery pack.

The battery could offer a claimed range of around 580 km, although the final figures will need to be confirmed by Mahindra. The updated model may also get new software features, including karaoke, drift mode and a parental lock for the front passenger display.

BE 07 and Scorpio Lifestyler also on the way The third model in the expected launch line-up is the Mahindra BE 07, an all-electric SUV that will join the company's Born Electric range.

The BE 07 is expected to be around 4.6 metres long and could compete with electric SUVs such as the Tata Harrier EV. It is likely to share its battery and powertrain options with other Mahindra electric models, including the BE 6 and XEV 9e.

The company is expected to target a range of up to 700 km, although this figure has not been officially confirmed. The electric SUV could be launched before March 2027. It may also be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in February.

The fourth model is the Scorpio Lifestyler, Mahindra's upcoming pickup truck based on the Scorpio-N. Unlike the other models, this vehicle has already received an official launch timeline from the company.

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Mahindra has confirmed that the Scorpio Lifestyler will launch in India by April 2027, with prices starting below ₹19.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The pickup is expected to be offered with two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel. Both could be paired with six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. A four-wheel-drive option is also expected.

The vehicle is aimed at buyers looking for a pickup that can be used for both everyday work and outdoor activities.

Mahindra preparing more launches for 2027 The four upcoming models are part of a larger product plan. Mahindra has said it expects five major launches in the first half of 2027. These include a new SUV based on its NU_IQ platform, a new electric vehicle, the Scorpio Lifestyler, an update to an existing model and a new light commercial vehicle.

The company is also working to increase its production capacity to meet demand for its SUVs and electric vehicles. This will be important as Mahindra adds more models to its line-up.