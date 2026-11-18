Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) has won The Earthshot Prize 2026 in the 'clean Our Air' category for its efforts to expand electric last-mile transportation in India while supporting drivers and small businesses.

Founded by Prince William, The Earthshot Prize has awarded £1 million to the Mahindra Group company to help scale its solutions and expand their impact.

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Announcing the recognition on November 17, 2026, in Mumbai, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility said it has sold more than 400,000 electric commercial vehicles in India. These vehicles have collectively covered over 9 billion kilometres and helped avoid approximately 185,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions.

The company said its operations demonstrate how electric last-mile transportation can contribute to emissions reduction while creating economic opportunities for drivers and small businesses.

How Mahindra plans to use the £1 million Earthshot Prize grant Mahindra Last Mile Mobility plans to use the £1 million prize money to accelerate inclusive electric mobility through initiatives focused on driver training, affordable financing and charging infrastructure.

The company will partner with charities to train women drivers and improve their access to affordable financing. It also plans to work with cities to expand charging infrastructure in underserved areas.

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Additionally, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility will collaborate with other Earthshot Prize finalists to expand the adoption of electric rickshaws across more communities.

The company said its objective is to make clean transportation more accessible while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities at scale.

What Mahindra executives said about the Earthshot Prize win Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director, Mahindra Group, said, “Winning The Earthshot Prize is a tremendous honour and demonstration of what is possible when purpose is translated into action. We applaud Prince William's pioneering leadership in creating a platform that recognises and accelerates solutions for our planet. Since 1945, Mahindra has sought to enable others to rise and drive positive change in communities. We are proud of what Mahindra Last Mile Mobility has achieved in India to bring that purpose to life, and we are excited to build on this impact.”

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Rajesh Jejurikar, Chairman, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd. and Executive Director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "Last-mile mobility can deliver environmental and social impact at scale. Each of the 400,000 Mahindra electric vehicle is helping power 400,000 livelihoods every day. For many of these customers, these vehicles are working assets that support their families and enable micro-entrepreneurship. Being named as winner for The Earthshot Prize recognises a model where cleaner mobility, customer prosperity and scale can go together. It also strengthens our belief that solutions proven in India can have relevance across other markets.”

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Suman Mishra, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, said, “We are deeply honoured by this recognition from The Earthshot Prize. It reinforces our belief that the fight against climate change must also improve everyday lives. Every electric vehicle on the road means cleaner air, lower emissions and better livelihoods for the millions who depend on last-mile mobility. By making electric mobility an economically compelling choice, we are demonstrating that environmental impact and economic progress can go hand in hand. This recognition inspires us to accelerate the transition to cleaner, more sustainable mobility at scale, across India and beyond”

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Mahindra Last Mile Mobility said the recognition places it among the few Indian companies to have won The Earthshot Prize. The company added that the award highlights India's growing role in developing scalable climate solutions that combine sustainability, innovation and inclusive economic growth.

What is The Earthshot Prize? Founded by HRH Prince William, The Earthshot Prize recognises solutions across five environmental categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World and Fix Our Climate.

The prize selects 15 finalists every year across these five categories, with five winners receiving £1 million each to help scale their solutions.

All 15 finalists also become part of the year-long Earthshot Fellowship programme, which aims to support the development and expansion of their initiatives.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.