Home / Auto News / Mahindra launches Alfa CNG passenger and cargo variants
Mahindra Electric Mobility has today announced the launch of its new Alfa CNG Passenger and Cargo variants, based on its popular Alfa brand. The new variant is priced at 2,57,000 for the Alfa Passenger DX BS6 CNG and 2,57,800 for the Alfa Load Plus (ex-showroom Lucknow). 

Additionally, an Alfa Cargo and Passenger owner can save up to 4,00,000 extra in 5 years on fuel expenses when compared to diesel cargo 3-wheelers vehicles. 

The vehicles will be available across Mahindra dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited commented, “The launch of new Alfa CNG Cargo and Passenger makes us a full range player by offering our customers multiple options including electric, diesel and CNG to meet their different mobility needs. With the increasing density of CNG stations in some parts of India, the Alfa Cargo and Passenger will be an excellent choice for those looking at huge savings."

