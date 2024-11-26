Mahindra launches maiden ground-up electric vehicles BE 6e and XEV 9e

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday announced the launch of its first ground-up electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs), the BE 6e and XEV 9e, priced at ₹18.9 lakh and ₹21.9 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. These models are the first of six electric vehicles (EVs) planned under Mahindra’s XEV and BE brands, with new products set to roll out all the way up to 2028.

Deliveries of these SUVs will begin in the fourth quarter of this fiscal.

The SUV maker is also revamping its dealer network in major metros ahead of the rollout of the two new EVs.

To position itself competitively in the electric vehicle market which is set to take off with new launches flooding the market next year, Mahindra has benchmarked the pricing of its new electric SUVs against the best-selling mid and premium ICE SUVs in India. The strategy is aimed at attracting value-conscious buyers while offering a premium feature set to compete with upcoming EV launches like Hyundai’s Creta EV.

The BE 6e and XEV 9e are built on Mahindra's electric-only INGLO platform.

The BE 6e offers an ARAI-certified (Automotive Research Association of India) range of up to 682km, while the XEV 9e provides up to 656km, both powered by lithium iron phosphate battery packs. A fast-charging option allows the batteries to go from 20% to 80% in 20 minutes with a 175kW DC charger.

The company is investing ₹4,500 crore from its ₹16,000 crore EV budget for FY22-FY27, focusing on product development, advanced technology, and scaling production. By March 2025, Mahindra aims to achieve a manufacturing capacity of 10,000 ground-up EVs at its Pune facility.