Mahindra launches maiden ground-up electric vehicles BE 6e and XEV 9e

Alisha Sachdev
Published26 Nov 2024, 10:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday announced the launch of its first ground-up electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs), the BE 6e and XEV 9e, priced at 18.9 lakh and 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. These models are the first of six electric vehicles (EVs) planned under Mahindra’s XEV and BE brands, with new products set to roll out all the way up to 2028.

Deliveries of these SUVs will begin in the fourth quarter of this fiscal.

The SUV maker is also revamping its dealer network in major metros ahead of the rollout of the two new EVs.

To position itself competitively in the electric vehicle market which is set to take off with new launches flooding the market next year, Mahindra has benchmarked the pricing of its new electric SUVs against the best-selling mid and premium ICE SUVs in India. The strategy is aimed at attracting value-conscious buyers while offering a premium feature set to compete with upcoming EV launches like Hyundai’s Creta EV.

Also read: Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra didn't meet emissions goals. But a govt report is still awaited.

The BE 6e and XEV 9e are built on Mahindra’s electric-only INGLO platform.

The BE 6e offers an ARAI-certified (Automotive Research Association of India) range of up to 682km, while the XEV 9e provides up to 656km, both powered by lithium iron phosphate battery packs. A fast-charging option allows the batteries to go from 20% to 80% in 20 minutes with a 175kW DC charger.

The company is investing 4,500 crore from its 16,000 crore EV budget for FY22-FY27, focusing on product development, advanced technology, and scaling production. By March 2025, Mahindra aims to achieve a manufacturing capacity of 10,000 ground-up EVs at its Pune facility.

The pricing announced for the BE 6e and the XEV 9e is for its 59kWh battery variants. The battery packs utilize a cell-to-pack design with blade cells with LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry sourced from Chinese original equipment manufacturer BYD Auto.

Also read: Mahindra-VW partnership talks focus on investments in future platforms, not cash

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 10:37 PM IST
