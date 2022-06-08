Mahindra launches new Alfa CNG passenger and cargo variants. Details

Mahindra launches new Alfa CNG passenger and cargo variants. Details1 min read . 02:11 PM IST
- Mahindra Alfa CNG new variants will be available across India
Mahindra Electric Mobility has today launched its new Alfa CNG Passenger and Cargo variants, based on its popular Alfa brand. The new variant is priced at ₹ 2,57,000 for the Alfa Passenger DX BS6 CNG and ₹ 2,57,800 for the Alfa Load Plus (ex-showroom Lucknow). Additionally, an Alfa Cargo and Passenger owner can save up to ₹ 4,00,000, claims Mahindra, extra in 5 years on fuel expenses when compared to diesel cargo 3-wheelers.
The vehicles will be available across Mahindra dealerships in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.
Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited commented, “The launch of new Alfa CNG Cargo and Passenger makes us a full range player by offering our customers multiple options including electric, diesel and CNG to meet their different mobility needs. With the increasing density of CNG stations in some parts of India, the Alfa Cargo and Passenger will be an excellent choice for those looking at huge savings."
The Alfa DX passenger delivers 40.2 km/kg while the Alfa Load Plus gives a mileage of 38.6 km/kg (as per ARAI tests). The engine offers a torque of 23.5 Nm, with as much as 20 Nm available at lower speeds.