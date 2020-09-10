Mahindra launches new potato planting machine

Mahindra has launched a new potato planter under its Farm Equipment Sector (FES). The new advanced Precision Potato Planting machinery, the new ‘PlantingMaster Potato +’ is designed and developed in collaboration with Europe-based partner Dewulf. According to the Indian company, PlantingMaster Potato + has been developed to suit Indian farming conditions, to offer higher yields and enhanced quality.

Mahindra Chairman, Anand Mahindra also spoke highly of the new potato planter via Twitter. In his tweet, he stated, "The mission? To make agriculture an even stronger force behind India’s Rise..."

According to a statement released by the company, Mahindra and Dewulf had partnered in 2019 with farmers in Punjab to introduce the new precision potato planter technology. These farmers reported a 20-25% increase in yields, over traditional methods, after they began using this system.

Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said., “As the world’s second largest potato producing nation, advanced farm machinery is needed to drive up yields & improve quality. With the ‘PlantingMaster Potato +’, we are bringing this technology to Indian farmers to drive productivity and quality improvements in potato farming. As we launch this product, the precision planter is also available on a rental basis in some markets, and offered through easy financing for purchase, making this new technology accessible to Indian farmers".

India is the second-largest producer of potatoes in the world, but it lags in yield. Yield per acre in India is 8.5 tonnes/ acre compared to say the Netherlands which is at 17 tonnes/ acre, with many elements determining the level of crop yields. The use of appropriate farm machinery is one of the more important elements.

The new PlantingMaster Potato + will be available for sale in Punjab, on sale & rent in UP, and for rent in the Gujarat market through Mahindra’s rental entrepreneur network.

Planting with hands is not only laborious but is also prone to some drawbacks. The precision potato planter ensures a high level of singulation and no missing potato seeds.

Additionally, the planter ensures that potatoes are planted accurately, ensuring uniform depth and uniform seed to seed distance. The ridges created over the planted potatoes have just the right level of soil compaction. This ensures that each plant has enough water, sunlight and space to grow, developing healthy tubers and resulting in increased crop yields and potato quality.

The design of the planter is such that it can be adjusted for changes in agronomy practices, such as for whole potatoes or cut potatoes, straight-line planting or zig-zag planting and planting at various levels of depth.

Mahindra provides Easy Access to spares & service at the farmers’ doorstep through Mahindra dealerships, including finance options and a 1-year Manufacturing Warranty.

