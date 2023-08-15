On Tuesday, Mahindra Rise unveiled a fresh platform named OJA, intended for its lineup of lightweight tractors. The term Oja originates from the Sanskrit word 'Ojas,' signifying energy or vigor. Through this platform, Mahindra aims to expand its presence significantly in the worldwide lightweight tractor segment and enhance its range of models.

The OJA 2127, a 27 HP model, was also officially introduced with a price tag of ₹5.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the OJA 3140, a 40 HP small utility model, was launched at a price of ₹7.35 lakh.

As per HT Auto, Mahindra Rise emphasizes that the OJA platform is poised to introduce a fresh lineup of lightweight tractor models due to its versatility and the possibilities it presents. The platform comprises four sub-platforms: sub-compact, compact, small utility, and large utility. These sub-platforms will provide models with a high power-to-weight ratio, 4WD capabilities, connected intelligence, and a modular design.

It is noteworthy that the sub-compact models, totaling 10, will exclusively target the US market, as per the report. Meanwhile, the compact models are set to be available in the US, India, and ASEAN markets. Similarly, the small utility models are also planned for distribution in the US, India, and ASEAN regions.

As Mahindra aims to establish its OJA platform as the driving factor behind its modern lightweight tractors worldwide, it acknowledges the diversity of customer bases and needs across different markets, adds the report.

During a presentation, the company underscored that the US market envisions the use of lightweight tractors in golf courses, small farms, orchards, organic farming, and landscaping. In contrast, in India, these tractors could find applications in cotton, paddy, sugarcane, and vegetable farms, as well as orchards and vineyards. A similar scenario holds for most parts of the ASEAN region.

Reportedly, Mahindra Rise emphasizes that the products deriving from the OJA platform prioritize feasibility, practicality, capability, and affordability. The models will be available with three distinct packs: PROJA, a productivity pack; MYOJA, an intelligence pack; and ROBOJA, an automation pack. Under the PROJA pack, models will incorporate functions such as tilt and telescopic steering, projector lights, and electric PTO, among others.

The MYOJA pack will equip models with features like live location and geo-fencing, service alerts, critical component alerts, and diesel usage alerts. As the name suggests, the ROBOJA pack concentrates on automation, offering features like auto braking for short turns, electronic depth and draft control, electronic quick raise and lower, as well as key FOB and push-button start functionality.