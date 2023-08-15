Mahindra launches OJA Platform; unveils affordable range of lightweight tractors. All details2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 04:59 PM IST
Mahindra Rise unveils OJA platform for lightweight tractors, aiming to expand its presence in the global market. Models will have high power-to-weight ratio, 4WD capabilities, connected intelligence, and modular design.
On Tuesday, Mahindra Rise unveiled a fresh platform named OJA, intended for its lineup of lightweight tractors. The term Oja originates from the Sanskrit word 'Ojas,' signifying energy or vigor. Through this platform, Mahindra aims to expand its presence significantly in the worldwide lightweight tractor segment and enhance its range of models.