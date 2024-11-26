Mahindra launches XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs in India, starting at ₹18.90 lakh: Features, range and more

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra has launched its much-anticipated electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, marking the debut of its new sub-brands, XEV and BE. These innovative electric vehicles aim to redefine the EV landscape in India, offering cutting-edge technology, modern design, and competitive pricing.

Pricing for Pack 1 variants The Mahindra XEV 9e is priced at ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for its Pack 1 variant, while the BE 6e starts at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for Pack 1. Both SUVs are set to hit the market in January 2025, with deliveries scheduled to begin between February and March.

Built on Advanced INGLO Architecture Both models are underpinned by Mahindra's INGLO architecture, a state-of-the-art lightweight skateboard platform designed for electric vehicles. This platform incorporates high-density battery technology and boasts a modular, scalable design that prioritises passenger safety and vehicle performance.

Constructed with ultra-high-strength boron steel, the platform features a protective cage around the cabin to ensure occupant safety. It also promises enhanced cabin space, stability, and superior handling capabilities, according to the carmaker.

Stylish and Distinctive Design The XEV 9e flaunts a sporty coupe-like SUV design, highlighted by triangular LED headlights, wide-spanning LED daytime running lights, and a coupe-style roofline. Sleek LED tail lamps and an illuminated Mahindra logo accentuate its muscular aesthetics.

The BE 6e, on the other hand, exudes an aggressive and contemporary appearance. It features sharp character lines, a pointed hood with a hood scoop, C-shaped LED daytime running lights, and a streamlined bumper. Its aerodynamic 20-inch alloy wheels and illuminated BE emblem further enhance its futuristic appeal.

Feature-Packed Interiors Inside, the XEV 9e showcases a luxurious cabin with a triple-screen setup comprising three 12.3-inch displays powered by Mahindra’s Adrenox software. This includes an infotainment system, driver’s display, and advanced connectivity features. It also boasts a twin-spoke steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, a 16-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The BE 6e sports a twin-screen wraparound display design, offering an immersive user experience. Like the XEV 9e, it includes premium features such as a 16-speaker music system, automatic parking, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.