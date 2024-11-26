Mahindra launches XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs in India, starting at ₹18.90 lakh: Features, range and more

Mahindra has launched its electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, introducing new sub-brands. Priced at 21.90 lakh and 18.90 lakh respectively, both models will debut in January 2025, featuring advanced technology and safety in a modern design.

Livemint
Updated26 Nov 2024, 08:53 PM IST
Both models are underpinned by Mahindra's INGLO architecture, a state-of-the-art lightweight skateboard platform designed for electric vehicles.
Both models are underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO architecture, a state-of-the-art lightweight skateboard platform designed for electric vehicles. (Mahindra)

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra has launched its much-anticipated electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, marking the debut of its new sub-brands, XEV and BE. These innovative electric vehicles aim to redefine the EV landscape in India, offering cutting-edge technology, modern design, and competitive pricing.

Pricing for Pack 1 variants

The Mahindra XEV 9e is priced at 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for its Pack 1 variant, while the BE 6e starts at 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for Pack 1. Both SUVs are set to hit the market in January 2025, with deliveries scheduled to begin between February and March.

Built on Advanced INGLO Architecture

Both models are underpinned by Mahindra's INGLO architecture, a state-of-the-art lightweight skateboard platform designed for electric vehicles. This platform incorporates high-density battery technology and boasts a modular, scalable design that prioritises passenger safety and vehicle performance.

Constructed with ultra-high-strength boron steel, the platform features a protective cage around the cabin to ensure occupant safety. It also promises enhanced cabin space, stability, and superior handling capabilities, according to the carmaker.

Stylish and Distinctive Design

The XEV 9e flaunts a sporty coupe-like SUV design, highlighted by triangular LED headlights, wide-spanning LED daytime running lights, and a coupe-style roofline. Sleek LED tail lamps and an illuminated Mahindra logo accentuate its muscular aesthetics.

The BE 6e, on the other hand, exudes an aggressive and contemporary appearance. It features sharp character lines, a pointed hood with a hood scoop, C-shaped LED daytime running lights, and a streamlined bumper. Its aerodynamic 20-inch alloy wheels and illuminated BE emblem further enhance its futuristic appeal.

Feature-Packed Interiors

Inside, the XEV 9e showcases a luxurious cabin with a triple-screen setup comprising three 12.3-inch displays powered by Mahindra’s Adrenox software. This includes an infotainment system, driver’s display, and advanced connectivity features. It also boasts a twin-spoke steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, a 16-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The BE 6e sports a twin-screen wraparound display design, offering an immersive user experience. Like the XEV 9e, it includes premium features such as a 16-speaker music system, automatic parking, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

Powerful and Efficient Powertrains

Both SUVs are equipped with 59 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs initially, with a larger 79 kWh option expected later. These batteries promise fast charging, reaching 20-80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger. The SUVs deliver peak power between 224 bhp and 278 bhp and offer an estimated range of up to 500 km with the larger battery.

 

 




First Published:26 Nov 2024, 08:53 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsMahindra launches XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs in India, starting at ₹18.90 lakh: Features, range and more

