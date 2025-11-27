Mahindra launches XEV 9S electric seven-seater SUV in India: Price, range, booking date and more

Mahindra and Mahindra has unveiled the XEV 9S, its latest electric SUV and first three-row model built entirely on the INGLO platform. Prices begin at ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), with bookings set to open on 14 January 2026 and customer deliveries scheduled from 23 January 2026.

Advertisement

Mahindra XEV 9S debuts: Variant-wise pricing The XEV 9S sits above the BE 6 and XEV 9e and marks the company’s entry into the electric-first seven-seater segment. Six variants are on offer, topping out at ₹29.45 lakh for the Pack Three Above 79kWh model. Battery choices include 59kWh, 70kWh and 79kWh units, with power outputs ranging from 170kW to 210kW.

Pack One Above 59kWh – ₹19.95 lakh

Pack One Above 79kWh – ₹21.95 lakh

Pack Two Above 70kWh – ₹24.45 lakh

Pack Two Above 79kWh – ₹25.45 lakh

Pack Three 79kWh – ₹27.35 lakh

Pack Three Above 79kWh – ₹29.45 lakh

Advertisement

Mahindra XEV 9S debuts: Engine specifications Developed on Mahindra’s modular INGLO architecture, the XEV 9S uses LFP battery technology and claims a real-world range of up to 500 kilometres. Fast charging allows a 20–80% recharge in around 20 minutes. The most powerful configuration produces 210kW, while lower packs deliver 180kW and 170kW respectively.

Mechanical highlights include i-Link adaptive dampers, a 5-link rear suspension, high-power steering with variable gearing and a brake-by-wire system with integrated electric braking.

Mahindra XEV 9S debuts: Interior Mahindra says the XEV 9S offers the most generous cabin volume in its class at 4,076 litres. Boot capacity stands at 527 litres, complemented by 150 litres of frunk storage. Higher variants feature upgraded upholstery, a 50:50 split third row, and a versatile second row equipped with powered Boss Mode, ventilation, sunshades, reclining and sliding adjustment, and a Lounge Desk on select trims.

Advertisement

Mahindra XEV 9S debuts: Features Inside, the SUV features a trio of 12.3-inch displays, 5G connectivity and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos available on mid and top trims. Qualcomm hardware powers the infotainment suite, with the flagship model receiving the Snapdragon 8295 chip.

Inside, the SUV features a trio of 12.3-inch displays, 5G connectivity and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos available on mid and top trims.

Additional equipment includes a VisionX AR head-up display, Secure 360 camera system with remote viewing, dual wireless charging, extensive ambient lighting and AutoPark Assist. Connected features are managed through Mahindra’s Me4U application.

Advertisement

The XEV 9S supports Level 2+ driver assistance, using five radars and a single camera to enable functions such as lane-centring, blind-spot alerts, front and rear cross-traffic warnings and driver-initiated lane changes. Seven airbags, including a driver knee airbag, feature as standard.

Mahindra quotes a 0–100kph time of 7 seconds, a maximum speed of 202kph and a turning circle of 10 metres. Ground clearance is rated at 205mm, with the battery pack offering 222mm of clearance to improve real-world usability.