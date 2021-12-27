Mahindra Logistics acquires 100% stake in Meru

Mahindra Logistics said he acquisition is a strategic move to consolidate and expand its business in the enterprise mobility space. Meru Cabs, a ridesharing company founded in 2006, had revolutionised the way people travelled in cabs by offering AC cabs at their doorstep with a single call. Today, Meru has a significant presence in the airport ride hailing segment and provides on-call and employee mobility services to corporates in India. Meru also has a large number of Electric vehicles in their fleet.