Mahindra & Mahindra hints at hiking vehicle prices in Q1 next fiscal

When asked if there are possibilities for further job cuts in the North American unit ahead of the planned launch of the off-roader Roxor, Jejurikar said, "We just got approval for the new Roxor model. We are working on a relaunch approach, Details not finalised but we may go for much more digital and there may hence be some manpower restructuring beyond what has already happened because there was no production really happening in the last few months".