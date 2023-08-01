Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) recorded a total of 66,124 vehicle sales in July 2023. This figure reflects an 18% increase compared to the sales of 56,100 units in July of the previous year. Moreover, the company's performance in June 2023 was also commendable, with 62,429 vehicles sold during that month.

In the agricultural sector, M&M witnessed growth in tractor sales as well. The company reported selling 25,175 tractors in July 2023, showing an 8% increase from the 23,307 units sold during the corresponding period in the previous year.

In the passenger vehicle category, the company recorded total sales of 36,205 units in the domestic market last month. The sales figure stood at 28,053 units during the same month, last year.

According to a statement, the auto major registered its highest-ever SUV sales in the month of July. Mahindra & Mahindra's domestic sales in the segment stood at 36,205 vehicles in the past month.

“It has been a record-breaking month for us. We are excited to clock the highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 36,205 in a month. The XUV700 tribe grew to 1 lakh strong, in a record time of 20 months. Also in July, the Scorpio brand achieved the highest sales in a month since its launch," says Veejay Nakra, President-Automotive Division at M&M.

"We continue to receive robust demand for our key brands. We will keep a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select parts to ensure sustained scaleup," he added.

As announced, the company sold 20,898 commercial vehicles in the domestic market last month.

In terms of exports, M&M reported a total export of 2,540 vehicles in July 2023 compared to 2,798 units in July last year.