Mahindra & Mahindra July auto sales up 18% YoY, tractor sales grow 8%1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 03:09 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra records 18% increase in vehicle sales in July 2023, sells 66,124 units. Tractor sales also up by 8%.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) recorded a total of 66,124 vehicle sales in July 2023. This figure reflects an 18% increase compared to the sales of 56,100 units in July of the previous year. Moreover, the company's performance in June 2023 was also commendable, with 62,429 vehicles sold during that month.
