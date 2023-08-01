Mahindra & Mahindra July auto sales up 18% YoY, tractor sales grow 8%

“It has been a record-breaking month for us. We are excited to clock the highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 36,205 in a month. The XUV700 tribe grew to 1 lakh strong, in a record time of 20 months. Also in July, the Scorpio brand achieved the highest sales in a month since its launch," says Veejay Nakra, President-Automotive Division at M&M.