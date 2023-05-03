Mahindra & Mahindra overall sales increase by 36 pc to 62,294 units in April1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 02:56 PM IST
In a statement, Mahindra & Mahindra said that its passenger vehicle wholesales in the domestic market rose by 54 per cent to 34,698 units last month against 22,526 in April last year.
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that its total sales in April increased by 36 per cent to 62,294 units this year. The overall sales stood at 45,640 units in April 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×