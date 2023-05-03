Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that its total sales in April increased by 36 per cent to 62,294 units this year. The overall sales stood at 45,640 units in April 2022.

In a statement, the company said that its passenger vehicle wholesales in the domestic market rose by 54 per cent to 34,698 units last month against 22,526 in April last year.

Sale of commercial vehicles also increased to 25,783 units in April 2023, compared to 20,411 units in the year-ago period.

The company said its exports last month declined 33 per cent to 1,813 units, as compared to 2,703 units in the year-ago period.

M&M Automotive Division President Veejay Nakra said after a record-breaking year in FY23, the company continued its growth in SUVs by selling 34,694 units, registering a growth of 57 per cent in April.

"We continue to keep a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation, which is an industry phenomenon," he added.

Last month, Mahindra & Mahindra increased the price of its Scorpio-N SUV in the country. This is the second time that the price of the SUV has increased in the last four months. After the latest price rise, the Mahindra Scorpio-N has become dearer by ₹51,299.

The entry-level Z2 petrol variant of the SUV is now priced at ₹13.06 lakh (ex-showroom). While the price of the SUV’s diesel model starts at ₹13.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹24.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end Z8L 4WD 7-seater model.