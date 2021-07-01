Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Mahindra & Mahindra reports total tractor sales of 48,222 units in June

Mahindra & Mahindra reports total tractor sales of 48,222 units in June

Premium
A file photo of Mahindra and Mahindra’s tractor plant. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar
1 min read . 02:33 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • Domestic sales last month were at 46,875 units
  • M&M auto sector sold 32,964 vehicles in June 2021 while June's domestic passenger vehicles sales were at 16,913 vehicles

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday reported total tractor sales of 48,222 units in June, recovering from the disruptions induced by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday reported total tractor sales of 48,222 units in June, recovering from the disruptions induced by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had sold a total of 36,544 tractors in June 2020, when sales were impacted by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic although easing of restrictions had started by then.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The company had sold a total of 36,544 tractors in June 2020, when sales were impacted by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic although easing of restrictions had started by then.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It had sold 24,184 units in May 2021, during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

Domestic sales last month were at 46,875 units. It was at 35,844 units in June 2020, M&M said in a statement.

Exports in June stood at 1,347 units. The company had exported 700 units in the same month last year.

Commenting on the performance, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. President - Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said, "the sharp fall in COVID-19 cases and resultant easing of related restrictions, arrival of timely monsoon, increase in MSP rates for key kharif crops and continued strong government support to all agri activities is giving a very strong momentum to tractor demand."

He further said, "we continue to remain optimistic about the progress of the monsoon and tractor demand in the coming months."

Moreover, the company's auto sector sold 32,964 vehicles in June 2021 while June's domestic passenger vehicles sales were at 16,913 vehicles versus 8,075 in the year-ago period.

`

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!