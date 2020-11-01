Mahindra & Mahindra starts deliveries of Thar SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra announced on Sunday that it has started the deliveries of its legendary SUV Thar with the first vehicle going to auto component maker Minda Corporation's CEO Aakash Minda.

Announcing it on Twitter, the company said that Minda had placed the winning bid of ₹1.11 crore in the six-day long online auction for the first unit of the vehicle in late September.

The key moment is here!

The All-New Thar #1 comes home to the hero with the biggest heart.



Congrats, Aakash Minda, the winner of the Give to Get Thar #1 auction. The glory is all yours.#ExploreTheImpossible #MahindraThar #GiveToGet pic.twitter.com/oWwNGYfkku — Mahindra Thar (@Mahindra_Thar) November 1, 2020

Mahindra Group on Saturday handed over the all-new Thar to Aakash Minda, winner of the online auction for the very first vehicle, the company said in a release.

Minda opted for the fully loaded LX petrol automatic transmission convertible variant of the latest version of the SUV, it said adding the vehicle was delivered to him in New Delhi.

"I would like to congratulate Aakash Minda, as the very first owner of the All-New Thar. This is a historic moment, given the excitement the auction had created," said Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Last Month, Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its all-new second generation SUV, Thar, had now crossed 15,000 bookings, since its launch on 2 October this month.

The bookings are significantly large, and a huge share is for automatic variants. The auto major informed that around 57% of the buyers are first-time car buyers.

Thar had reportedly hit 9,000 units in bookings in the first four days of being launched.

The all-new version of Thar was launched priced between ₹9.8 lakh and ₹13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has introduced the model in two trims, AX and LX, with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. Designed and engineered in India, the new Thar is manufactured at the company's Nashik plant. All the variants of new Thar come with a four-wheel drive set-up.

Thar luxury-focused LX variant prices start from ₹12.49 lakh for the hard-top convertible petrol and go upto ₹12.95 lakh for the diesel.

The new Thar comes with a hard top, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft top. It also features new seating options -- 4 front-facing seats and 2 plus 4 side-facing seats.

Mahindra Thar for the first time will offer petrol engine alongwith a mHawk diesel engine.

Mahindra had held the online auction for the All-New Thar to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. The winning bidder had the option to choose from three non-profit organisations, to donate the proceeds of the auction, and Minda opted for the Swades Foundation, with Mahindra matching the winning bid to bring the total donation amount to ₹2.22 crore.

With inputs from PTI









