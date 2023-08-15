Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday unveiled a new brand identity for electric vehicles under a new category termed as Born Electric EVs.(BEVs)which will have all the electric vehicles like XUV.e, Thar.e, Scorpio.e and Bolero.e under its umbrella.

The auto major focussing on the lelectric platform in the coming years will set up E-SUV factory in Chakan near Pune which will have a capacity to manufacture around 200,000 electric Sport Utility Vehicle(SUVs) a year. The plant is likely to be ready by next year. The company is also planning to create a battery assembly plant to supply batteries to electric vehicles. The first electric vehicle likely to be rolled out from Chakan next year.

The auto major said that the new visual identity serves as a hallmark of quality and innovation for customers opting for electric vehicles. It symbolizes a blend of revolutionary engineering, cutting-edge technology, and environmental responsibility, offering a distinct and appealing option for those driven towards a sustainable future. It encapsulates Mahindra's ambition to lead in the electric vehicle revolution, providing a clear and unique value proposition for modern, eco-conscious consumers.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “This new visual identity, symbolising Infinite Possibilities, is the proud embodiment of our Go Global vision, representing our exciting, energizing, and efficient range of electric vehicles where iconic design meets revolutionary engineering and intuitive technologies. In parallel, the new Anthem – “Le Chalaang" is a depiction of the new visual identity, creating a sonic representation to resonate with new-age customers who deeply care for the planet."

Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “The new identity is a visual exploration of different dimensions, proudly showcasing our all-new global electric range. The new visual identity will address a global audience with its deep symbolism. The infinity sign represents the constant flow of energy; the racetrack denotes our racing pedigree and the exhilaration of performance, and the circularity indicates intelligent sustainability, which is powered equally by science and creativity towards a positive planet. This new identity is future-facing, sustainable, distinctive, and fun!"

Different Dimensions of the New Visual Identity:

• The infinity symbol – represents the constant flow of energy, the fluid synergy of the driver and the SUV in multisensory harmony.

• The racetrack - highlights the racing pedigree imprinted in Mahindra's DNA and the pursuit of exhilarating electrified performance.

• The circularity of intelligent sustainability – powered equally by science and creativity towards a positive planet.

• The Mahindra 'M' – rock-solid heritage reimagined for next-generation mobility