Mahindra & Mahindra unveils new brand identity for electric vehicles. Details here2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra unveils new brand identity for electric vehicles, plans to set up E-SUV factory in Chakan.
Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday unveiled a new brand identity for electric vehicles under a new category termed as Born Electric EVs.(BEVs)which will have all the electric vehicles like XUV.e, Thar.e, Scorpio.e and Bolero.e under its umbrella.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message