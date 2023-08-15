The auto major focussing on the lelectric platform in the coming years will set up E-SUV factory in Chakan near Pune which will have a capacity to manufacture around 200,000 electric Sport Utility Vehicle(SUVs) a year. The plant is likely to be ready by next year. The company is also planning to create a battery assembly plant to supply batteries to electric vehicles. The first electric vehicle likely to be rolled out from Chakan next year.