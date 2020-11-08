To boost sales during the festive season Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has announced a host offers for government employees. The latest benefits include an additional cash discount of up to ₹11,500, lower interest rates on Mahindra & Mahindra's vehicle purchases.

Under the 'Sarcar 2.0' programme, all government employees are eligible for cash discounts of up to ₹11,500, zero processing and foreclosure fee, and lower interest rates starting from 7.25%, the company said in a release. The deal includes the highest tenure of up to eight years with multiple finance partners and monthly EMIs starting as low as ₹799 per lakh for personal utility vehicles, it added.

Some of these schemes are offered through various financial institutions, and customers will need to get in touch with the nearest dealer to available of these offers, said the release.

The company has also partnered with financial technology companies to provide instant EMI facilities. Mahindra will also be offering customers with the option of contactless payments during doorstep services as well.

All the offers mentioned will be available on Mahindra's entire product lineup.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Saturday said 500 units of its all-new Thar SUV are scheduled to be delivered between 7 November and 9 November, to mark the onset of Diwali festivities.

The domestic auto major recently said bookings for the all new Thar have crossed 20,000 mark, within a month of its launch. "We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the all-new Thar has garnered. I must admit the response has surpassed all our expectations and production capacities," M&M automotive division chief executive officer Veejay Nakra said.

