Mahindra next-gen Bolero could be its most advanced yet: Spy shots hint at these changes

Homegrown giant Mahindra has commenced road-testing the next-generation Bolero across India, signalling a major shift for the popular SUV. According to an HT Auto report, the new Bolero is expected to make its first official appearance in concept form on 15 August, coinciding with the brand's tradition of major reveals on Independence Day.

One of the most significant updates could be the SUV’s transition to Mahindra’s newly developed New Flexible Architecture (NFA) platform. This monocoque chassis is likely to mark a departure from the traditional body-on-frame construction and promise improved weight efficiency and compatibility with modern powertrains, including hybrid and electric options. The NFA platform will also underpin several upcoming models, with production taking place at Mahindra’s Chakan plant.

Reportedly, the facility is anticipated to produce up to 1.2 lakh vehicles based on this platform, aiding the company in meeting the stringent CAFE 3 emission norms by 2027.

Spy images of the camouflaged prototype reveal a boxy silhouette that harks back to the Bolero’s rugged roots, while borrowing cues from premium SUVs. The front end features circular headlamps and a bold grille with vertical slats, complete with Mahindra’s updated twin peaks logo at the centre. Vertical tail lamps and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel reinforce the utilitarian design, although it is worth noting that the lights seen on the test mule are not final production units.

Another interesting detail could be the presence of flush door handles, a contemporary touch likely to improve both aesthetics and aerodynamics. Squared-off wheel arches and a relatively flat side profile evoke comparisons with the Land Rover Defender, suggesting Mahindra is aiming for a blend of robustness and sophistication. Alloy wheels are also visible, hinting at a more premium positioning for the vehicle.

Inside, the upcoming Bolero is expected to be equipped with a host of modern features. These include a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, USB charging ports, automatic climate control, and cruise control.