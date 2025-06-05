Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Mahindra next-gen Bolero could be its most advanced yet: Spy shots hint at these changes

Mahindra next-gen Bolero could be its most advanced yet: Spy shots hint at these changes

Livemint

Mahindra begins road-testing the next-generation Bolero. The SUV will likely utilise a new Flexible Architecture platform, enhancing weight efficiency and modern powertrain compatibility. The design may include contemporary features, improved safety, and a blend of ruggedness and sophistication.

Homegrown giant Mahindra has commenced road-testing the next-generation Bolero across India, signalling a major shift for the popular SUV.

Homegrown giant Mahindra has commenced road-testing the next-generation Bolero across India, signalling a major shift for the popular SUV. According to an HT Auto report, the new Bolero is expected to make its first official appearance in concept form on 15 August, coinciding with the brand's tradition of major reveals on Independence Day.

One of the most significant updates could be the SUV’s transition to Mahindra’s newly developed New Flexible Architecture (NFA) platform. This monocoque chassis is likely to mark a departure from the traditional body-on-frame construction and promise improved weight efficiency and compatibility with modern powertrains, including hybrid and electric options. The NFA platform will also underpin several upcoming models, with production taking place at Mahindra’s Chakan plant.

Reportedly, the facility is anticipated to produce up to 1.2 lakh vehicles based on this platform, aiding the company in meeting the stringent CAFE 3 emission norms by 2027.

Spy images of the camouflaged prototype reveal a boxy silhouette that harks back to the Bolero’s rugged roots, while borrowing cues from premium SUVs. The front end features circular headlamps and a bold grille with vertical slats, complete with Mahindra’s updated twin peaks logo at the centre. Vertical tail lamps and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel reinforce the utilitarian design, although it is worth noting that the lights seen on the test mule are not final production units.

Another interesting detail could be the presence of flush door handles, a contemporary touch likely to improve both aesthetics and aerodynamics. Squared-off wheel arches and a relatively flat side profile evoke comparisons with the Land Rover Defender, suggesting Mahindra is aiming for a blend of robustness and sophistication. Alloy wheels are also visible, hinting at a more premium positioning for the vehicle.

Inside, the upcoming Bolero is expected to be equipped with a host of modern features. These include a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, USB charging ports, automatic climate control, and cruise control.

On the safety front, Mahindra is likely to offer features such as traction control, cruise control, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and up to six airbags—aligning the Bolero with contemporary safety standards.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.