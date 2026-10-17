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Mahindra Oct discounts: Scorpio N gets up to up to ₹1.5 lakh, Thar ₹80,000, XUV 3XO ₹60,000 off; check model-wise offers

Mahindra is offering festive discounts of up to 1.5 lakh on select SUVs and EVs in October 2026. The Scorpio N Z8L 4WD AT gets the biggest package, followed by the Thar 4WD at 80,000. The Thar Roxx, BE 6 and XEV 9E are excluded from the nationwide scheme.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated17 Oct 2026, 06:54 PM IST
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Mahindra October discounts: Scorpio N gets up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh, Thar <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80,000 off & more (Images: ANI, File photo)
Mahindra October discounts: Scorpio N gets up to ₹1.5 lakh, Thar ₹80,000 off & more (Images: ANI, File photo)
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Mahindra has introduced special festive offers on select SUVs and electric vehicles for October 2026, with customers eligible for benefits of up to 1.5 lakh. The Scorpio N leads the list with the highest available savings, while the schemes on other models comprise cash incentives and complimentary accessories, depending on the variant and powertrain.

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The promotional offers cover several popular models, including the Thar, Scorpio Classic, XUV 3XO and XUV400 EV. However, the Thar Roxx, BE 6 and XEV 9E have been left out of the company's standardised nationwide discount programme, according to NDTV.

Here is a breakdown of the festive deals available across Mahindra's SUV and EV range

Mahindra Scorpio N: Savings of up to 1.5 lakh

The Scorpio N tops Mahindra's October discount list, with the Z8L 7-Seater 4WD AT receiving the most lucrative offer.

Customers purchasing this variant can get 1.25 lakh off through a direct cash discount, in addition to accessories valued at 25,000. The combined benefits amount to 1.5 lakh.

For buyers considering the 2WD AT versions, Mahindra is offering a cash incentive of 50,000. An additional accessory package worth 25,000 takes the overall savings to 75,000.

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Mahindra Thar: Benefits of up to 80,000

Mahindra's pre-facelift Thar 4WD is available with festive incentives on both petrol and diesel variants.

The company is offering a direct price benefit of 50,000 on these versions, along with accessories worth 30,000. Together, these offers translate into savings of 80,000.

The Thar 2WD LX, meanwhile, is eligible for free accessories worth 30,000, without any cash discount mentioned in the scheme.

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The Thar Roxx, however, is not covered under Mahindra's October festive discount programme.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Discounts of up to 45,000

Both variants of the Scorpio Classic are included in the festive campaign, although the benefits differ.

The Classic S comes with a cash incentive of 15,000, accompanied by accessories worth 20,000. This brings the combined offer to 35,000.

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The Classic S11 gets a higher cash discount of 25,000 while retaining the 20,000 accessory benefit. Buyers can therefore avail themselves of total benefits worth 45,000 on this variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Get benefits of up to 60,000

The XUV 3XO's festive discounts depend on the variant and fuel type.

Among the petrol versions, the MX2 Pro, MX3 and MX3 Pro are eligible for the highest benefits. Mahindra is offering 40,000 as a cash discount, along with complimentary accessories worth 20,000, taking the combined savings to 60,000.

The diesel-powered versions receive a smaller package comprising a cash discount of 10,000 and accessories worth 15,000. The total benefits on these variants stand at 25,000.

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Mahindra XUV400 EV: Straight 1 lakh off

Electric vehicle buyers can also take advantage of Mahindra's festive campaign. The XUV400 EV EL Pro is being offered with a direct cash discount of 1 lakh.

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Unlike offers that combine cash incentives with accessory packages, this scheme provides the entire benefit as a cash discount, making it one of the major EV deals in the company's current lineup.

Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9E: No fixed nationwide discounts

The BE 6 and XEV 9E are not part of Mahindra's standard nationwide festive discount scheme for October this year.

Nevertheless, customers interested in either electric SUV could check with their local dealerships for additional incentives. The availability and value of such dealer-specific offers may depend on the location and existing vehicle stock.

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About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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