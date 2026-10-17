Mahindra Oct discounts: Scorpio N gets up to up to ₹1.5 lakh, Thar ₹80,000, XUV 3XO ₹60,000 off; check model-wise offers

Mahindra has introduced special festive offers on select SUVs and electric vehicles for October 2026, with customers eligible for benefits of up to ₹1.5 lakh. The Scorpio N leads the list with the highest available savings, while the schemes on other models comprise cash incentives and complimentary accessories, depending on the variant and powertrain.

Advertisement

The promotional offers cover several popular models, including the Thar, Scorpio Classic, XUV 3XO and XUV400 EV. However, the Thar Roxx, BE 6 and XEV 9E have been left out of the company's standardised nationwide discount programme, according to NDTV.

Here is a breakdown of the festive deals available across Mahindra's SUV and EV range

Mahindra Scorpio N: Savings of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh The Scorpio N tops Mahindra's October discount list, with the Z8L 7-Seater 4WD AT receiving the most lucrative offer.

Customers purchasing this variant can get ₹1.25 lakh off through a direct cash discount, in addition to accessories valued at ₹25,000. The combined benefits amount to ₹1.5 lakh.

For buyers considering the 2WD AT versions, Mahindra is offering a cash incentive of ₹50,000. An additional accessory package worth ₹25,000 takes the overall savings to ₹75,000.

Advertisement

Mahindra Thar: Benefits of up to ₹ 80,000 Mahindra's pre-facelift Thar 4WD is available with festive incentives on both petrol and diesel variants.

The company is offering a direct price benefit of ₹50,000 on these versions, along with accessories worth ₹30,000. Together, these offers translate into savings of ₹80,000.

The Thar 2WD LX, meanwhile, is eligible for free accessories worth ₹30,000, without any cash discount mentioned in the scheme.

The Thar Roxx, however, is not covered under Mahindra's October festive discount programme.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Discounts of up to ₹ 45,000 Both variants of the Scorpio Classic are included in the festive campaign, although the benefits differ.

The Classic S comes with a cash incentive of ₹15,000, accompanied by accessories worth ₹20,000. This brings the combined offer to ₹35,000.

Advertisement

Also Read | Booked a rental car? These hidden charges can increase your final bill

The Classic S11 gets a higher cash discount of ₹25,000 while retaining the ₹20,000 accessory benefit. Buyers can therefore avail themselves of total benefits worth ₹45,000 on this variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Get benefits of up to ₹ 60,000 The XUV 3XO's festive discounts depend on the variant and fuel type.

Among the petrol versions, the MX2 Pro, MX3 and MX3 Pro are eligible for the highest benefits. Mahindra is offering ₹40,000 as a cash discount, along with complimentary accessories worth ₹20,000, taking the combined savings to ₹60,000.

The diesel-powered versions receive a smaller package comprising a cash discount of ₹10,000 and accessories worth ₹15,000. The total benefits on these variants stand at ₹25,000.

Advertisement

Mahindra XUV400 EV: Straight ₹ 1 lakh off Electric vehicle buyers can also take advantage of Mahindra's festive campaign. The XUV400 EV EL Pro is being offered with a direct cash discount of ₹1 lakh.

Also Read | China wants safer cars, proposes restrictions on foldable displays

Unlike offers that combine cash incentives with accessory packages, this scheme provides the entire benefit as a cash discount, making it one of the major EV deals in the company's current lineup.

Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9E: No fixed nationwide discounts The BE 6 and XEV 9E are not part of Mahindra's standard nationwide festive discount scheme for October this year.

Nevertheless, customers interested in either electric SUV could check with their local dealerships for additional incentives. The availability and value of such dealer-specific offers may depend on the location and existing vehicle stock.

Advertisement

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X